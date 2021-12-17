Hilary K. Krane Sells 10,750 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stock

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,773,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NIKE stock opened at $162.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $166.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.47. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.44 and a 1 year high of $179.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.19.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 32.36%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.21.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth $615,556,000. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth $553,035,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 82.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,264,984 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $921,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836,615 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 344.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,583,700 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $520,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777,900 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,970,740 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $867,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

