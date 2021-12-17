Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Upgraded to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hochschild Mining from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Hochschild Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays upgraded shares of Hochschild Mining from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Peel Hunt cut shares of Hochschild Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Panmure Gordon cut shares of Hochschild Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hochschild Mining has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of HCHDF stock opened at $1.79 on Monday. Hochschild Mining has a 12 month low of $1.41 and a 12 month high of $3.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.10.

Hochschild Mining Plc is a precious metals company, which focuses on the exploration, mining, processing and sale of silver and gold. It operates four underground mines located in southern Peru and southern Argentina. The company was founded by Mauricio Hochschild in 1911 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

