Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Sold by Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lowered its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 9,888 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for 2.7% of Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $19,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at approximately $344,323,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,530,878 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $335,798,000 after purchasing an additional 845,685 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,328,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,478,147,000 after purchasing an additional 740,044 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,700,989 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $811,812,000 after purchasing an additional 615,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,661,961,000 after purchasing an additional 613,394 shares in the last quarter. 75.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.00.

Shares of NYSE HON traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $208.93. The company had a trading volume of 48,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,710,467. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.15. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $194.55 and a twelve month high of $236.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $215.79 and its 200-day moving average is $221.63.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.98 dividend. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.39%.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

