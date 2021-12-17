Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Lifted to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $18.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $17.00.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.04.

NASDAQ HST opened at $15.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 12.04 and a current ratio of 12.04. The firm has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of -27.14 and a beta of 1.32. Host Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $13.16 and a one year high of $19.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.70.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.31). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 18.30% and a negative return on equity of 6.36%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 24,049 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 75,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 11,149 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $196,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 135.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,689,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,592,000 after purchasing an additional 5,571,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 903,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

