HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $953.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HUBS. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $796.00 to $862.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $835.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $675.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $930.00 to $970.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $801.50.

HUBS stock opened at $650.68 on Monday. HubSpot has a 12 month low of $347.78 and a 12 month high of $866.00. The firm has a market cap of $30.74 billion, a PE ratio of -391.98 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $784.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $677.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.90. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $339.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HubSpot will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $640.00, for a total value of $384,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $686.85, for a total transaction of $7,912,512.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,787 shares of company stock worth $57,703,103. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in HubSpot by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in HubSpot by 4,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 47 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in HubSpot by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in HubSpot in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in HubSpot in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

