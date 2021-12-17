Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Cut to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $27.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

HPP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Piper Sandler lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of NYSE HPP opened at $24.25 on Tuesday. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 52 week low of $22.75 and a 52 week high of $30.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -404.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.53). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.24%. The business had revenue of $227.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,666.39%.

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, EVP Christopher James Barton sold 14,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total value of $361,346.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

