Hudson Value Partners LLC Acquires 680 Shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Hudson Value Partners LLC raised its holdings in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,735 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 680 shares during the quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Federal Signal by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 87,265 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,511,000 after buying an additional 21,281 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,291,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Federal Signal by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 536,652 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,590,000 after buying an additional 17,174 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 960,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,075,000 after purchasing an additional 210,000 shares during the period. Finally, Homrich & Berg purchased a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FSS opened at $42.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.02. Federal Signal Co. has a 12-month low of $31.70 and a 12-month high of $48.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The conglomerate reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $298.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.50 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.81%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FSS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. DA Davidson raised their target price on Federal Signal from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Federal Signal from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their target price on Federal Signal from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Federal Signal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.60.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the designed manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment involves in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

