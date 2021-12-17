Hudson Value Partners LLC Has $1.31 Million Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Hudson Value Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,245 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Growth Interface Management LLC grew its position in shares of Workday by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Growth Interface Management LLC now owns 375,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,709,000 after purchasing an additional 57,000 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Workday by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Workday by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Workday by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Workday by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

WDAY opened at $272.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $280.36 and its 200-day moving average is $256.99. The firm has a market cap of $68.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,025.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 30.10 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $217.60 and a 52-week high of $307.81.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 0.63%. Workday’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WDAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Workday from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised Workday to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America upped their price target on Workday from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Workday from $295.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Workday from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Workday presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.11.

In other Workday news, Director David A. Duffield sold 298,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.13, for a total value of $75,009,517.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 4,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total value of $1,106,018.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 625,517 shares of company stock worth $162,682,147 over the last ninety days. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

