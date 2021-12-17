Hudson Value Partners LLC Has $784,000 Stock Position in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Hudson Value Partners LLC grew its position in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,335 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Schrödinger were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 46.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 98,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,455,000 after buying an additional 31,481 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 1.9% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,611,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,465,000 after buying an additional 49,780 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 42.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 99.8% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 4,275 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 8.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Karen Akinsanya sold 1,393 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total value of $77,659.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 15,601 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.28, for a total transaction of $566,004.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SDGR. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Schrödinger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Schrödinger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.57.

NASDAQ SDGR opened at $35.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -30.21 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.57. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.88 and a 12-month high of $117.00.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $29.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.10 million. Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 64.76% and a negative return on equity of 13.24%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schrödinger Profile

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

