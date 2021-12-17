Hudson Value Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Hudson Value Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,010 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter worth $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 58.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter worth $36,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter worth $50,000. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

In related news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total transaction of $347,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

ZBH opened at $120.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $135.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.36. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.27 and a 12-month high of $180.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.97, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.24.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.68%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ZBH. Citigroup cut their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut Zimmer Biomet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $175.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Argus cut Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.08.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.