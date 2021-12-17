Hudson Value Partners LLC Lowers Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Hudson Value Partners LLC lessened its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,945 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.4% of Hudson Value Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HD. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Boit C F David bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 32.2% during the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 337 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Shares of HD stock opened at $399.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $382.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $344.36. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $246.59 and a one year high of $420.61. The company has a market capitalization of $417.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Home Depot from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Home Depot from $357.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on Home Depot from $418.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist raised their target price on Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Home Depot from $390.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $408.83.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.