Hudson Value Partners LLC Purchases 661 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Hudson Value Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 96.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,668,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 8,130 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,023,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 475.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000.

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $428.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $422.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $408.68. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $334.11 and a 12 month high of $435.41.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

