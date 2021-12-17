Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €70.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($78.65) target price on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €67.00 ($75.28) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Monday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €58.30 ($65.51) target price on Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Nord/LB set a €64.00 ($71.91) target price on Hugo Boss in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €64.00 ($71.91) target price on Hugo Boss in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €67.00 ($75.28) target price on Hugo Boss in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hugo Boss currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €60.44 ($67.91).

Shares of BOSS opened at €52.90 ($59.44) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 80.18. Hugo Boss has a 12-month low of €25.30 ($28.43) and a 12-month high of €59.98 ($67.39). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €54.20 and its 200 day moving average price is €50.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.26.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

