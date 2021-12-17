Hunting (LON:HTG) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Hunting (LON:HTG) in a research report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 300 ($3.96) price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HTG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Hunting from GBX 270 ($3.57) to GBX 280 ($3.70) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Hunting from GBX 320 ($4.23) to GBX 200 ($2.64) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Hunting from GBX 300 ($3.96) to GBX 275 ($3.63) and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

Get Hunting alerts:

LON HTG opened at GBX 154.20 ($2.04) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 170.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 203. The firm has a market capitalization of £254.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63. Hunting has a 52 week low of GBX 142.80 ($1.89) and a 52 week high of GBX 297 ($3.92).

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and components for the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers perforating guns and hardware, energetics charges, and instrumentation products; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

See Also: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Hunting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hunting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.