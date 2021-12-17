Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Purchased by Mcdonald Partners LLC

Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 16.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,195 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,123 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HBAN. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 4.8% in the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 15,251 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 4.1% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 18,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 1.4% in the third quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,032 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 1.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,523 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 4.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 21,768 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.19.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.71 per share, for a total transaction of $314,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 8,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $138,497.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 343,529 shares of company stock worth $5,503,706 over the last 90 days. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $15.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.27. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $16.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 30.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This is a positive change from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.80%.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

