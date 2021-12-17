Huntington National Bank Boosts Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,194 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Cummins were worth $4,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMI. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cummins from $262.00 to $251.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.00.

In other news, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $233,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 9,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total value of $2,083,556.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 17,550 shares of company stock valued at $4,052,119 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CMI stock opened at $218.29 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $209.09 and a 52-week high of $277.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.30). Cummins had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 15.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 38.11%.

Cummins declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 14th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Cummins

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

