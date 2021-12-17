Huntington National Bank Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Huntington National Bank decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,444 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $7,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Truepoint Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 1,968,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,319,000 after acquiring an additional 73,965 shares during the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 5,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 43,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after acquiring an additional 4,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 112,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,196,000 after acquiring an additional 51,506 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $81.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.89. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.93 and a 52-week high of $82.94.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

