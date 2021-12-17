Huntington National Bank Raises Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $2,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 58.8% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in Omnicom Group by 170.0% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Omnicom Group by 183.5% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Omnicom Group during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $73.69 on Friday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.05 and a 12-month high of $86.38. The company has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.13.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 36.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.61%.

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total transaction of $125,173.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.17.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

