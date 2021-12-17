Huntington National Bank Sells 294 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Huntington National Bank reduced its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 2.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,697 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $3,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Autodesk by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 386 shares of the software company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk by 26.8% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Autodesk by 2.6% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,418 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk by 2.6% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on ADSK. Zacks Investment Research cut Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $216.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 29th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Autodesk from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Autodesk from $365.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Autodesk from $380.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Autodesk from $363.00 to $343.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $333.31.

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total transaction of $1,210,619.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 109 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.88, for a total transaction of $28,653.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,998 shares of company stock valued at $1,284,780 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $269.61 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $245.05 and a 1 year high of $344.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $294.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $297.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.31 billion, a PE ratio of 45.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. Autodesk had a return on equity of 51.01% and a net margin of 31.31%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

