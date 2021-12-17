Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) was upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a $43.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $40.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 31.74% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Huntsman from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Huntsman from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Huntsman from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntsman presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.54.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Shares of NYSE HUN opened at $32.64 on Wednesday. Huntsman has a twelve month low of $24.09 and a twelve month high of $34.47. The firm has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.66 and a 200 day moving average of $28.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Huntsman will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HUN. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huntsman by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Huntsman during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Huntsman during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Huntsman by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. 88.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

Recommended Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.