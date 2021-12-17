Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) Short Interest Up 83.3% in November

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 83.3% from the November 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Separately, Pareto Securities raised Husqvarna AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

Shares of Husqvarna AB (publ) stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,812. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.67. Husqvarna AB has a one year low of $23.45 and a one year high of $31.60.

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter.

Husqvarna AB (publ) Company Profile

Husqvarna AB engages in the production of outdoor power products for forest, park, and garden care. The company also offers garden watering products, cutting equipment and diamond tools for the construction and stone industries. It operates through the following segments: Husqvarna, Gardena, Consumer Brands, and Construction.

