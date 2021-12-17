IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Purchased by CCLA Investment Management Ltd

CCLA Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 375,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,298 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management Ltd owned 0.49% of IDEX worth $77,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 169.8% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 46.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 34.2% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEX during the second quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 15.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 97.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE IEX traded down $4.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $234.91. 371 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,271. IDEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $185.23 and a fifty-two week high of $240.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a PE ratio of 42.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.40.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $712.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.44 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.23%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IEX shares. Mizuho assumed coverage on IDEX in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on IDEX in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $234.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on IDEX from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on IDEX from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $246.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.82.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Salliotte sold 14,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.90, for a total value of $3,482,591.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William M. Cook sold 679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.03, for a total value of $151,437.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

