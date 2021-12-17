IDOX (LON:IDOX) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $68.96

IDOX plc (LON:IDOX)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 68.96 ($0.91) and traded as low as GBX 68.40 ($0.90). IDOX shares last traded at GBX 68.70 ($0.91), with a volume of 78,124 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 75 ($0.99) price objective on shares of IDOX in a report on Friday, November 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.72, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of £302.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 69.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 69.01.

Idox plc, through its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and information services for the management of local government and other organizations. The company operates through three segments: Public Sector Software, Engineering Information Management, and Content. It offers tools to manage information and knowledge, documents, content, business processes, and workflow, as well as connects directly with the citizens through the Web; elections management solutions; and decision support content, which include grants and planning policy information, as well as corporate compliance services.

