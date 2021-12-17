IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Price Target Cut to $65.00

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $98.00 to $65.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on IGMS. Zacks Investment Research lowered IGM Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered IGM Biosciences from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on IGM Biosciences in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set an overweight rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on IGM Biosciences from $82.00 to $67.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IGM Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $75.11.

IGM Biosciences stock opened at $27.95 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.22. The firm has a market cap of $907.31 million, a P/E ratio of -6.62 and a beta of -1.24. IGM Biosciences has a twelve month low of $25.45 and a twelve month high of $127.11.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by $0.01. Research analysts anticipate that IGM Biosciences will post -5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total value of $79,612.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 61.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in IGM Biosciences by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,986,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,241,000 after purchasing an additional 189,760 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. grew its position in IGM Biosciences by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,776,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in IGM Biosciences by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 745,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,017,000 after purchasing an additional 314,710 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in IGM Biosciences by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 640,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,134,000 after purchasing an additional 7,936 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in IGM Biosciences by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 409,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,096,000 after purchasing an additional 5,702 shares during the period. 54.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IGM Biosciences

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

