IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its stake in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $7,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in IHS Markit in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in IHS Markit by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in IHS Markit by 187.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 451 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in IHS Markit in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IHS Markit in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INFO opened at $133.79 on Friday. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 1-year low of $83.26 and a 1-year high of $135.82. The stock has a market cap of $53.36 billion, a PE ratio of 86.32 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $127.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.82.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. IHS Markit’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is 51.61%.

Several equities analysts have commented on INFO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IHS Markit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

