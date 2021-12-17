II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) President Sells $98,000.00 in Stock

II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) President Walter Robert Bashaw II sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $98,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ IIVI opened at $68.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.97. II-VI Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $54.35 and a fifty-two week high of $100.44. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.77.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. II-VI had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $795.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that II-VI Incorporated will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of II-VI by 242.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,225 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in II-VI by 32.4% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new position in II-VI in the third quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in II-VI in the third quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in II-VI by 4.3% in the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,829 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. 99.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IIVI. Citigroup lowered their target price on II-VI from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered II-VI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded II-VI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered II-VI from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, II-VI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.36.

About II-VI

II-VI, Inc engages in the development, refinement, manufacturing, and marketing of engineered materials and opto-electronic components and devices for precision in the field of industrial materials processing, optical communications, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, and automotive applications and markets.

