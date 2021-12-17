Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA) Major Shareholder Sells $83,426.00 in Stock

Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA) major shareholder Venture Fund Xi L.P. Atlas sold 5,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $83,426.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ikena Oncology stock opened at $14.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.73. Ikena Oncology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $37.61.

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 million. Analysts expect that Ikena Oncology, Inc. will post -3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Ikena Oncology by 787.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,867 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Ikena Oncology during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Ikena Oncology during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Ikena Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Ikena Oncology by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ikena Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

Ikena Oncology, Inc, a targeted oncology company, focuses on developing novel cancer therapies targeting key signaling pathways that drive the formation and spread of cancer. Its lead targeted oncology product candidate is IK-930, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.

