Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys 25,605 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 185,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,605 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Aflac were worth $9,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Aflac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 65.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AFL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Aflac from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.17.

NYSE AFL opened at $57.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $42.73 and a 1 year high of $58.52.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 18.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.43%.

In other news, VP June P. Howard sold 6,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $387,417.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 9,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $571,971.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,137 shares of company stock worth $1,495,220. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

