Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $8.13 Million Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 7,932 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Nucor were worth $8,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 23.5% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 0.7% in the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 14,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 9.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 4.5% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 1.6% in the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 7,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of Nucor in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Nucor from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.17.

NUE stock opened at $113.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.31. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.94 and a fifty-two week high of $128.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a market cap of $32.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.42.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $7.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by ($0.18). Nucor had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 109.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 22.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Nucor’s payout ratio is 9.69%.

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

