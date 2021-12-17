Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Increases Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 14.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 92,430 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,399 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $11,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vulcan Value Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $437,398,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $401,644,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,693,309 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,089,127,000 after buying an additional 2,593,318 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,498,783 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $783,027,000 after buying an additional 1,458,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,742,933 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,668,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,540 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMAT. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.38.

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $45,837,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $146.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $144.69 and a 200 day moving average of $138.85. The firm has a market cap of $132.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.53 and a 1 year high of $159.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.64% and a net margin of 25.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

