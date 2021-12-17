Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Raises Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 20.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 129,898 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,321 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises about 0.6% of Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $16,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,506,647 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,790,125,000 after purchasing an additional 490,457 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,017,712 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,567,796,000 after buying an additional 251,277 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,180,842 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,169,797,000 after buying an additional 410,004 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 25.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,852,471,000 after buying an additional 2,630,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.9% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,519,470 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,360,618,000 after buying an additional 181,343 shares in the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on QCOM. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $187.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.67.

QCOM opened at $178.15 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $122.17 and a 12 month high of $192.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $199.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $159.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.48.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 34.56%.

QUALCOMM announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the wireless technology company to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total transaction of $515,250.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 5,402 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total value of $1,023,679.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,129 shares of company stock valued at $7,500,506. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.