IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 138,000 shares, an increase of 42.1% from the November 15th total of 97,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 114,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

IMRA traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.31. The stock had a trading volume of 7,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,738. The company has a market capitalization of $60.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 3.00. IMARA has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $26.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.05.

IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.36. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.72) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IMARA will post -2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IMARA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of IMARA in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IMARA during the first quarter worth $108,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of IMARA by 3,828.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 322,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 314,123 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of IMARA during the second quarter worth $1,530,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of IMARA by 88.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 10,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of IMARA during the second quarter worth $249,000. 49.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IMARA Company Profile

IMARA Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. It develops IMR-687, an oral, once-a-day therapeutic that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

