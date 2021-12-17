Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) will post $0.15 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Immersion’s earnings. Immersion posted earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 48.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Immersion will report full-year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.71 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Immersion.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.17 million for the quarter. Immersion had a net margin of 53.02% and a return on equity of 19.17%.

IMMR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Colliers Securities downgraded Immersion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

In related news, Director William C. Martin sold 640,882 shares of Immersion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.34, for a total value of $4,704,073.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eric Singer purchased 45,000 shares of Immersion stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.28 per share, with a total value of $237,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,164,041 shares of company stock worth $8,385,989 over the last ninety days. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMMR. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Immersion during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Immersion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Immersion by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,392 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA bought a new position in shares of Immersion in the third quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Immersion during the third quarter worth $71,000. 55.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IMMR traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.93. The stock had a trading volume of 38,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,030. The company has a market cap of $195.84 million, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.86. Immersion has a 52 week low of $5.11 and a 52 week high of $16.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.68 and a 200 day moving average of $7.38.

Immersion Company Profile

Immersion Corp. engages in the creation, design, development and licensing of patented haptic innovations and software. The firm offers touch sense platform and design services. It focuses on the following target application areas: mobile devices, wearable, consumer, mobile entertainment and other content, console gaming, automotive, medical, and commercial.

