Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) Shares Down 4.4%

Immuneering Corp (NASDAQ:IMRX) dropped 4.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $20.73 and last traded at $20.95. Approximately 847 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 96,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.91.

IMRX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Immuneering in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Cowen began coverage on Immuneering in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Immuneering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Immuneering in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Immuneering in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.88.

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.70 million. As a group, analysts predict that Immuneering Corp will post -2.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Immuneering in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Immuneering in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Immuneering in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Immuneering in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Immuneering in the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.64% of the company’s stock.

About Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX)

Immuneering Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company advancing a pipeline of oncology and neuroscience product candidates. The company’s product candidate includes IMM-1-104. Immuneering Corporation is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

