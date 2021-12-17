ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $5.35

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.35 and last traded at $5.43, with a volume of 5094 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ImmunityBio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Get ImmunityBio alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.46.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in ImmunityBio by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in ImmunityBio during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in ImmunityBio during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in ImmunityBio by 680.2% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 5,074 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in ImmunityBio by 4,854.3% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466 shares during the period. 50.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ImmunityBio Company Profile (NASDAQ:IBRX)

ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It develops next generation therapies that drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems to create long term immunological memory.

Recommended Story: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunityBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunityBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.