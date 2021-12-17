Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.07% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Impinj from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Impinj in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Impinj from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Impinj in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Impinj from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Impinj presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

NASDAQ PI opened at $80.60 on Wednesday. Impinj has a fifty-two week low of $38.52 and a fifty-two week high of $89.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.71 and a beta of 2.32.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.06. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 43.37% and a negative net margin of 26.97%. The business had revenue of $45.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.54) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Impinj will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $86,209.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Oppen Peter H. Van sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $790,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,057,710 shares of company stock valued at $82,728,935. Company insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Impinj by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,808 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Impinj by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 688,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,278,000 after purchasing an additional 8,627 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Impinj by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 177,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,112,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Impinj by 77.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Impinj in the 3rd quarter valued at about $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

