Imugene Limited (ASX:IMU) Insider Sells A$611,961.00 in Stock

Imugene Limited (ASX:IMU) insider Paul Hopper sold 1,248,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.49 ($0.35), for a total value of A$611,961.00 ($437,115.00).

Paul Hopper also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 22nd, Paul Hopper 1,248,600 shares of Imugene stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a current ratio of 8.15.

Imugene Limited, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops a range of immunotherapies to activate the immune system of cancer patients to treat and eradicate tumors in Australia. Its lead product is HER-Vaxx, a HER2-positive cancer vaccine that stimulates a polyclonal antibody response against HER2/neu receptors in gastric and breast cancer.

