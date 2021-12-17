Independence (NYSE:IHC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Independence Holding (NYSE:IHC) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 2,337 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 14,361 shares.The stock last traded at $56.57 and had previously closed at $56.59.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.27 and a 200-day moving average of $48.38. The company has a market capitalization of $830.02 million, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.81.

Independence (NYSE:IHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.51 million for the quarter. Independence had a net margin of 35.00% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. Independence’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.15%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IHC. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Independence by 70.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Independence by 3.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Independence by 3.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Independence by 62.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Independence by 5.8% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. 21.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Independence (NYSE:IHC)

Independence Holding Co engages in the provision of health, pet and life insurance business. t operates through the following segments: Specialty Health; Group Disability, Life, Short-Term Disability (DBL), and Paid Family Leave Rider (PFL); Individual Life, Annuities and Other; and Corporate. The Specialty Health segment comprises of its traditional distribution through independent agents and national accounts, and through its call centers, career advisors, generation domains, transaction websites, and legal generation company.

