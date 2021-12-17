IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) Shares Purchased by Brio Consultants LLC

Brio Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 129,779 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,797 shares during the period. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF comprises about 1.0% of Brio Consultants LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Brio Consultants LLC owned 0.51% of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF worth $4,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the second quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF in the second quarter valued at about $312,000.

Shares of QAI stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,962. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a twelve month low of $31.41 and a twelve month high of $32.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.95 and a 200-day moving average of $32.07.

