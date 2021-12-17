InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Short Interest Up 68.0% in November

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a growth of 68.0% from the November 15th total of 666,800 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,960,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IFRX. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of InflaRx in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of InflaRx in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of InflaRx in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in InflaRx in the second quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in InflaRx by 41.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 13,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.77% of the company’s stock.

Get InflaRx alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IFRX. Raymond James boosted their price target on InflaRx from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of InflaRx in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut InflaRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, InflaRx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.13.

Shares of IFRX traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.05. The stock had a trading volume of 7,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,746. InflaRx has a 12 month low of $2.23 and a 12 month high of $6.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.07 million, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.22.

About InflaRx

InflaRx NV is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of inhibitors of the complement activation factor known as C5a. Its products include IFX-1 and IFX-2. The company was founded by Niels Christoph Riedemann, Renfeng Guo and Nicolas Fulpius in December 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for InflaRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InflaRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.