Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American National Bank boosted its position in Paychex by 1,135.0% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PAYX. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Paychex to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Barclays increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.83.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $124.65 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.30 and a 1 year high of $126.82. The stock has a market cap of $44.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $122.59 and a 200 day moving average of $114.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Paychex had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 40.40%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Paychex’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.34%.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total transaction of $951,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 3,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total transaction of $396,065.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,557 shares of company stock valued at $1,512,213. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

