Ingalls & Snyder LLC Takes Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MET. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 16.1% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 16.7% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 8,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 60.9% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 42,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after buying an additional 16,114 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 63.8% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in MetLife by 0.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,495,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,365,000 after purchasing an additional 19,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $61.39 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.62 and a fifty-two week high of $67.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.73. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 7.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.63%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MET shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MetLife from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on MetLife in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on MetLife from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.50.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

