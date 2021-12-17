Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) CEO Sells $769,841.28 in Stock

Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) CEO James W. Lanning sold 9,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.48, for a total value of $769,841.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

IMKTA opened at $89.17 on Friday. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $39.99 and a 12 month high of $92.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 6th. Ingles Markets’s payout ratio is currently 5.15%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMKTA. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Ingles Markets by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Ingles Markets by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,659,000 after purchasing an additional 26,284 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ingles Markets by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 24,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 897,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,299,000 after acquiring an additional 178,600 shares in the last quarter. 67.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingles Markets Company Profile

Ingles Markets, Inc engages in the operation of a supermarket chain in Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and Alabama. It offers its products through the following categories: grocery, non-foods, perishables and other. The grocery products comprises of groceries, dairy, and frozen foods. The non-foods products include alcoholic beverages, tobacco, pharmacy, health, and video.

