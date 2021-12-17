Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) CEO Sells $769,841.28 in Stock

Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) CEO James W. Lanning sold 9,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.48, for a total value of $769,841.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
IMKTA opened at $89.17 on Friday. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $39.99 and a 12 month high of $92.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.28.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 6th. Ingles Markets’s payout ratio is currently 5.15%.
Ingles Markets Company Profile
Ingles Markets, Inc engages in the operation of a supermarket chain in Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and Alabama. It offers its products through the following categories: grocery, non-foods, perishables and other. The grocery products comprises of groceries, dairy, and frozen foods. The non-foods products include alcoholic beverages, tobacco, pharmacy, health, and video.
