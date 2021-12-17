Innova (INN) One Day Volume Tops $13.00

Innova (CURRENCY:INN) traded up 19.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 16th. During the last seven days, Innova has traded down 5.3% against the dollar. Innova has a market cap of $254,398.23 and $13.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Innova coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0369 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 27% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000025 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000468 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 3,195.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 3,195.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Innova Coin Profile

INN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Innova’s total supply is 10,417,969 coins and its circulating supply is 6,901,771 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Innova is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus, and then immutably recorded on the blockchain. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Innova Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innova directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Innova should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Innova using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

