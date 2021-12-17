Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.50 (NYSE:IIPR)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 1.50 per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

Innovative Industrial Properties has increased its dividend by 712.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Innovative Industrial Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 93.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Innovative Industrial Properties to earn $9.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.5%.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE IIPR opened at $238.65 on Friday. Innovative Industrial Properties has a twelve month low of $160.91 and a twelve month high of $288.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $259.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 55.12 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 80.69, a current ratio of 80.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.04. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 58.40% and a return on equity of 7.10%. As a group, research analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IIPR has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $256.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.25.

In other news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total value of $27,842.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 2,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total transaction of $101,408.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,158 shares of company stock worth $176,768 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Innovative Industrial Properties stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 18.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,134 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.90% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $41,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.