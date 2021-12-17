Innovator Double Stacker ETF – January (BATS:DSJA) Trading 0.1% Higher

Innovator Double Stacker ETF – January (BATS:DSJA)’s share price traded up 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $30.13 and last traded at $30.13. 238 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $30.11.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.84 and a 200 day moving average of $29.19.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DSJA. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Innovator Double Stacker ETF – January during the 2nd quarter valued at $399,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Innovator Double Stacker ETF – January by 171.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Double Stacker ETF – January during the 3rd quarter valued at $562,000.

