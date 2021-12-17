Innovid (NYSE:CTV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Equities researchers at Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Innovid (NYSE:CTV) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
CTV opened at $6.86 on Friday. Innovid has a 1 year low of $6.77 and a 1 year high of $10.36.
About Innovid
