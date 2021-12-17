Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $45.11, but opened at $43.09. Inotiv shares last traded at $46.48, with a volume of 1,376 shares.

The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.10). Inotiv had a negative return on equity of 14.51% and a negative net margin of 6.83%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inotiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Inotiv in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Inotiv in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inotiv by 0.8% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 83,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Inotiv during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Inotiv by 174.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Inotiv by 1.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 63,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Inotiv during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 49.71% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.15. The stock has a market cap of $734.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Inotiv Company Profile (NASDAQ:NOTV)

Inotiv, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical development company, which engages in the provision of drug discovery, development services, and analytical instruments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Contract Research Services and Research Products. The Contract Research Services segment provides screening and pharmacological testing, preclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing.

