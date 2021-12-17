Insider Buying: Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) CEO Buys $390,000.00 in Stock

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) CEO Steven G. Mihaylo bought 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.20 per share, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
CXDO stock opened at $4.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.85 million, a PE ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.42. Crexendo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.58 and a 52-week high of $8.38.
Several research firms recently commented on CXDO. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Crexendo in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Crexendo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on Crexendo in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.
About Crexendo
Crexendo, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunications services, broadband Internet services, and other cloud business services. It operates through the Cloud Telecommunications Services and Web Services segments. The Cloud Telecommunications Services segment focuses on selling cloud telecommunication products and services and broadband Internet services.
