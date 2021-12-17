Insider Buying: Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) CEO Buys $390,000.00 in Stock

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) CEO Steven G. Mihaylo bought 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.20 per share, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

CXDO stock opened at $4.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.85 million, a PE ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.42. Crexendo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.58 and a 52-week high of $8.38.

Several research firms recently commented on CXDO. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Crexendo in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Crexendo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on Crexendo in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crexendo during the third quarter worth $69,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Crexendo during the second quarter worth $105,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Crexendo by 11.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Crexendo by 86.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 11,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Crexendo by 219.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 25,430 shares during the last quarter. 7.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunications services, broadband Internet services, and other cloud business services. It operates through the Cloud Telecommunications Services and Web Services segments. The Cloud Telecommunications Services segment focuses on selling cloud telecommunication products and services and broadband Internet services.

