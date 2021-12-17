Insider Buying: Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) Insider Purchases 582 Shares of Stock

Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) insider Samantha Giuggio bought 582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.29 per share, for a total transaction of $10,062.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

FTHM traded up $0.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,701. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Fathom Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.01 and a twelve month high of $56.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.55 and a beta of 2.22.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. Fathom had a negative return on equity of 25.48% and a negative net margin of 3.52%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fathom Holdings Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.50 target price on shares of Fathom in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fathom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTHM. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Fathom by 789.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 45,357 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC grew its holdings in Fathom by 18.3% in the second quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 283,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,296,000 after purchasing an additional 43,800 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fathom by 19.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 255,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,363,000 after acquiring an additional 41,750 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Fathom by 1,323.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 44,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 41,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fathom by 58.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 108,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 40,090 shares in the last quarter. 14.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fathom Company Profile

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. The company offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its Website, www.FathomRealty.com to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. It also operates intelliAgent, a real estate technology platform that is designed to provide a suite of brokerage and agent level tools, technology, business processes, business intelligence and reporting, training, customer relationship management, social media marketing, marketing repository, and marketing services, as well as marketplace for add-on services and third-party technology.

